Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's FIRST Sangeet Photos Out; Actress Dazzles In Shimmery Outfit

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding festivities kickstarted on Saturday ahead of their big-fat Punjabi wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The actress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader will tie the knot in the presence of family members and close friends at Taj Lake on Sunday evening.

The couple hosted a 1990s-themed Sangeet bash on Saturday and several photos and videos have surfaced on social media.

In the first visuals, Parineeti and Raghav are seen posing with Punjabi singer Navraj Hans. While Parineeti looked beautiful in a shimmery outfit, Raghav opted for a blue pant and matching short kurta and jacket.

Within no time, the pictures went viral on social media. Take a look:

Meanwhile, several artists like DJ Bhanu, Ripu Daman, Salman Ali, Navraj Hans, and others, set the stage on fire with their performances. In the now-viral videos, guests are seen grooving to songs like Gud Naal Ishq Mitha, Aankh Maarey, and others.

According to media reports, Raghav and Parineeti hosted a 1990s-themed musical evening for the guests at The Leela, Udaipur. The special party reportedly had Maggi, popcorn and candy floss counters. These were added to the menu to take back the guests to the 1990s era.

After tying the knot, Parineeti and Raghav will reportedly host a reception at Taj Chandigarh on September 30.

The couple got engaged on May 13 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi in the presence of their loved ones. Before getting engaged, the duo remained tight-lipped about their relationship. However, they were often spotted together on several occasions. The couple was also seen together during one of the IPL matches in Delhi.

