7 Bollywood Celebs Who Got Married In Rajasthan Before Parineeti-Raghav

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 24, 2023
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are all set to tie the knot in Udaipur on September 24. On their big day, take a look at Bollywood celebrities who chose Rajasthan as their wedding destination
In February 2023, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani exchanged vows at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in a traditional Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif had a grand three-day celebration at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur. They tied the knot in December 2021
Hansika Motwani tied the knot with businessman Sohael Khaturiya at Mundota Fort and Palace near Jaipur in December 2022
Raveena Tandon and Anil Thadani got married in the presence of close friends and family members at Shiv Niwas Palace in Udaipur in 2004
Drishyam actress Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev hosted a grand wedding celebration in Udaipur in 2018
In 2017, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay selected Udaipur for their wedding
Thanks For Reading!