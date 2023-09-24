Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding Schedule: Check Timings Of Chooda Ceremony, Pheras & Other Rituals

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha are finally set to the tie the knot on Sunday, September 24, in a grand yet intimate ceremony in Udaipur. The two, along with their families, are busy with the final countdown to the moment they will finally exchange the vows.

Parineeti and Raghav's pre-wedding festivities kickstarted in Delhi at the groom's residence with an ardaas (prayer) on September 19, Tuesday. In the days that followed, they had hosted a sufi night for their near and dear ones.

On September 22, the couple, along with their family members, was seen jetting off to Udaipur from Delhi for the D-Day, and since then, guests from all corners of the country have been landing at the Udaipur airport to attend Parineeti and Raghav's big day.

Raghav to arrive for wedding in a boat

The pre-wedding festivities of the couple began on September 23. Their mehendi ceremony was held on Saturday morning, and it was followed by an out and out Punjabi sangeet in the evening.

And now, we have got our hands on the final schedule of the wedding day -- September 24, Sunday,

Parineeti's chooda ceremony will be held at 1 pm on Sunday at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, and at the same time, Raghav's sehrabandi ritual will happen in The Taj Lake Palace hotel. At 2 pm, the groom will ride a boat and arrive at the bride's place with the baraatis.

Parineeti-Raghav's wedding schedule

Taking into consideration the auspicious timing, the jaimala ceremony, in which the bride and groom will exchange garlands, will be held at 3:30 pm, and it will finally be followed by the pheras at 4 pm, when Parineeti and Raghav will exchange their wedding vows and be declared husband and wife.

Parineeti's vidaai ceremony is scheduled for 6:30 pm.

After a break and a makeover, the newlyweds will host a grand reception bash at 8:30 pm, where their families and friends will be seen celebrating their union.

Among the many guests marking their attendance at the wedding are Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, actress Bhagyashree, fashion designer Manish Malhotra, filmmaker Karan Johar, and others.

While Parineeti's cousin Priyanka Chopra will give the wedding a miss, her mother Madhu Chopra has been making sure to compensate for the absence.

