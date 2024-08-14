Parineeta OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch The Bengali Web Series Online

Parineeta OTT Release Date | Trailer

Parineeta is a Bengali series starring Gaurav Chakrabarty and Debchandrima Singha Roy in the lead roles. The series is set to release on OTT in August 2024.

When and where to watch Parineeta?

The upcoming series, which is based on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's novel of the same name, will be released on the occasion of Independence Day, August 15, 2024.

Audiences can watch it on Hoichoi. The streaming platform has shared the trailer on X and captioned, "#Parineeta directed by #AditiRoy, based on the novel by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, premieres 15th August, only on #hoichoi."

Plot

The story is set in pre-Independence India and follows the story of a young woman named Lalita, who coincidentally meets her childhood crush, Shekhar, on her journey. Lalita discovers that Shekhar has the same feelings for her. Will they be able to be together forever? What happens when Shekhar learns that Lalita is having an affair with someone else? What happens next is revealed in the series.

Cast and production of Parineeta

The romantic series is based on the themes of love, jealousy, friendship, lies, and much more. The cast of the series includes Gaurav Chakrabarty, Debchandrima Singha Roy, Arpan Ghoshal, Mimi Dutta, Loknath Dey, and Debdut Ghosh, among others.