Yeh Meri Family Season 4 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Rajesh Kumar, Juhi Parmar's Family Drama

Yeh Meri Family: Season 4 OTT Release Date | Trailer

Yeh Meri Family is a comedy-drama, led by Juhi Parmar and Rajesh Kumar. After three successful seasons, the fourth season of the show will drop on OTT in August 2024.

When and where to watch Yeh Meri Family: Season 4?

The family series is set to release on August 16, 2024. Audiences can watch it on Amazon miniTV. Taking to her Instagram account, Juhi Parmar shared the trailer of the series and captioned, "Jiska tumhe tha intezaar, woh Awasthi parivaar aa gaya hai phirse iss baar, with bohot saara pyaar aur monsoon ki mastiyaan 🫂 (Aur Kiran Bedi ki strictness lekar bhi 🙊)Excited ho humse milne? Jald hi milte hai #YehMeriFamilyS4 mein 16th August ko, miniTV par."

Plot

The series is set in the 1990s in Jaipur and revolves around the life of a young boy who narrates the story of his family. The series aims to showcase their ups and downs of the Gada family and particularly focus on the struggles of siblings Hetal Gada and Angad Raj, who navigate school and family troubles.

About Yeh Meri Family: Season 4

The nostalgic series is a blend of laughter and heartwarming moments. It features Yeh Meri Family stars Juhi Parmar as Neerja, Rajesh Kumar as Sanjay, Angad Raj as Rishi, Hetal Gada as Ritika, and Veena Mehta plays the role of Grandma. The comedy series is written and directed by Rahib Siddiqui.