 Pankaj Udhas' Last Rites To Take Place On February 27 In Mumbai, Family Shares Details
Pankaj Udhas breathed his last at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.

Updated: Monday, February 26, 2024, 08:45 PM IST
Pankaj Udhas passed away on Monday morning at the age of 72. The singer breathed his last at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. His demise left the music industry shocked and grieving.

The singer's close friend and singer Anup Jalota stated that Pankaj was suffering from pancreatic cancer.

His family has now shared the details of his last rites. According to the note, "In loving memory of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas. With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of his demise on the 26th of February 2024 due to a prolonged illness. The funeral will take place on Tuesday, February 27 from 3 to 5 pm. Venue: Hindu Crematorium, Worli (Mumbai) Landmark: Opp. Four Seasons, Dr. E. Moses Rd, Worli. The Udhas Family."

Pankaj Udhas gained fame with the hit song Chitthi Aayee Hai from the movie Naam in 1986, starring Nutan, Kumar Gaurav, Sanjay Dutt, Poonam Dhillon, Amrita Singh and Paresh Rawal. 

Apart from this, he has sung many songs including Jiye Toh Jiye Kaise, Aur Aahista Kijiye Baatein, and Na Kajre Ki Dhaar among others.

Pankaj is survived by his wife, Farida Udhas, daughters Nayaab and Reva Udhas, and brothers Nirmal and Manhar Udhas, both singers.

