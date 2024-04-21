 Pankaj Tripathi's Brother-In-Law DIED While Trying To Save A Woman On Road, Sister Stable After Horrifying Accident
Pankaj Tripathi's Brother-In-Law DIED While Trying To Save A Woman On Road, Sister Stable After Horrifying Accident

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, April 21, 2024, 07:32 PM IST
article-image

On Saturday, April 20, Pankaj Tripathi's sister, Sabita Tiwari, and her husband, Rajesh Tiwari, were in a road accident that occurred near GT Road in Nirsa around 4 PM. During this, Rajesh was declared at the Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College Hospital (SNMMCH), Dhanbad, where they were rushed to after the accident, and Sabita was said to be seriously injured and critical.

The latest update is that Sabita is now stable, according to a report in ETimes. "Pankaj travelled to Kolkata on Sunday morning to be by his sister's side. They are trying to get her moved from Dhanbad to Kolkata for further treatment, added the source.

Sabita sustained a leg fracture and a jaw injury.

article-image
article-image

It was reported that Rajesh was driving the car, during which, in an attempt to avoid colliding with a rickshaw, it caused him to lose control of the vehicle, resulting in it mounting a divider, but the CCTV footage only shows him speeding the car and ramming into a three-foot-high divider.

The source said, "Rajesh Tiwari died while trying to save a woman who came in front of their car and, in the process, hit a block." 

article-image

Pankaj Tripathi is yet to share an official statement about the shocking road accident.

