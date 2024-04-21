Shocking CCTV Footage Shows Pankaj Tripathi's Brother-In-Law Ramming Car Into Divider Minutes Before Death In Jharkhand

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi's family is shocked and bereaved as his brother-in-law died in a fatal car crash in Jharkhand on Saturday and his sister is currently being treated in a hospital after suffering multiple injuries. And now, shocking CCTV footage of the accident has surfaced online which shows the car ramming into a road divider in the middle of a busy street.

Pankaj's brother-in-law Rakesh Tiwari was reportedly driving the car when the accident happened. As per police, he lost control of the vehicle and rammed it straight into a divider in Dhanbad, Jharkhand, on the Delhi-Kolkata National Highway-2.

In the CCTV footage, the car can be seen speeding on the road before crashing into the divider, all in a span of less than a minute.

Pankaj's sister Sarita, who was also present in the car, was rushed to the hospital by the locals along with Rakesh, however, the latter was declared 'dead on arrival'. Sarita, on the other hand, fractured her leg and suffered multiple other injuries, and is currently undergoing treatment at the Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College Hospital (SNMMCH) in Dhanbad.

Photo of the mangled car after accident

The couple was heading to West Bengal from their village in Bihar's Gopalganj, via Jharkhand.

Pankaj is yet to issue an official statement on the incident.

The heartbreaking accident has happened within a year of the actor's father's death. In August 2023, Pankaj's father Pandit Banaras Tiwari passed away at the age of 99 in their village Gopalganj, and the actor was seen grieving his death.