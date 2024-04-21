Pankaj Tripathi's Brother-In-Law Dies In Road Accident In Jharkhand, Sister Critical - Visuals Of Damaged Car Surface

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi's sister and brother-in-law met with a fatal accident in Jharkhand on Saturday evening, which resulted into the death of the latter, and the former is battling for her life in the hospital. The accident happened in Dhanbad on the Delhi-Kolkata National Highway-2 when the couple's car hit a road divider.

As per initial reports, Pankaj's brother-in-law, identified as Rakesh Tiwari, was declared 'dead on arrival' when they were rushed to the hospital. His sister Sabita Tiwari suffered a leg fracture and multiple injuries and is currently admitted to the Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College Hospital (SNMMCH) in Dhanbad.

According to the police, Rakesh was himself driving the car, when he lost control of it and rammed into a divider. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

Reportedly, the couple was headed to West Bengal from Bihar's Gopalganj, which happens to be Pankaj's village.

Actor Pankaj Tripathi is yet to issue an official statement on the grave incident.

It is to be noted that Pankaj's father, aged 99, passed away less than a year ago. His father Pandit Banaras Tiwari breathed his last on August 21, 2023, in Gopalganj.

"It’s with a heavy heart to confirm that Pankaj Tripathi’s father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari is no more. He lived a wholesome life of 99 years. His last rites will be performed today amongst his close family,' the actor's team had said in a statement.

On the work front, Pankaj was last seen in the film Murder Mubarak, which also starred Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Tisca Chopra, and others in key roles.

He will be next seen in Mirzapur 3, Stree 2, and Metro In Dino, among other films.