Pankaj Tripathi Opens A Library In His Bihar Village In Memory Of Late Father Pandit Banaras Tiwari

Actor Pankaj Tripathi has inaugurated a library at Higher Secondary School in Belsand, Gopalganj. This initiative is dedicated to the cherished memory of his late father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari. The Mimi actor's father passed away on August 21 at the age of 99.

Pankaj Tripathi is a native of Gopalganj and he studied in the same school. Alongside his elder brother, the actor undertook the endeavor through the Pandit Banaras Tiwari Foundation Trust, established in honor of their parents.

A statement shared by the actor's team revealed that the project encompassed a comprehensive upgrade of the school's infrastructure, which included the provision of electrical equipment and a fresh coat of paint for the premises. Eco-friendly solar energy panels have also been installed. Pankaj Tripathi's love for literature and books prompted him to construct a library in school.

Pankaj Tripathi said, "In dedicating this library to the cherished memory of my father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari, I hope to instill a lifelong love for knowledge and literature in the hearts of the students of Belsand, Gopalganj. Education is the greatest gift we can give to our future generations, and it is my honor to contribute to their journey of learning."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen on the big screens in OMG 2.