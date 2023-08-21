Gulshan Devaiah Wants Pankaj Tripathi To Be Credited For OMG 2's Success: 'PT Ka Bhi Naam Aana Chahiye'

Dahaad actor Gulshan Devaiah has advocated for giving 'credit' where it is due. The spotlight was undoubtedly on Akshay Kumar as his latest film, OMG 2, hit the remarkable ₹100-crore milestone, yet Gulshan Devaiah has eloquently pointed out the unsung hero of the film - Pankaj Tripathi.

Devaiah, known for his candid views and unfiltered opinions, made a compelling case for Pankaj Tripathi to be acknowledged as the true driving force behind OMG 2's success.

Drawing attention to Tripathi's pivotal role as the protagonist, Gulshan reminded everyone that it is Tripathi who shoulders the film's narrative, portraying a Shiva devotee who fervently fights for his son's right to sex education.

HERE'S WHAT HAPPENED

In a social media post that reverberated across platforms, Devaiah raised the question: "How many points is Pankaj Tripathi getting? He's the protagonist if I'm not mistaken." This query came in response to a news report that showered accolades on Akshay Kumar for the film's impressive box-office numbers, but didn't mention Pankaj Tripathi.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Gulshan Devaiah's advocacy is not only grounded in fairness but also in statistical relevance. The actor's astute observation pointed out that while this marked the 16th instance of an Akshay Kumar film crossing the ₹100-crore mark, it was the first time for Pankaj Tripathi.

In his trademark witty yet profound manner, Devaiah quipped, "Sahi hai but PT ka bhi naam aana chahiye na points list mey" - signaling that Tripathi's contribution should not be lost in the shuffle.

ABOUT OMG 2

OMG 2, directed by Amit Rai, is a cinematic spectacle that unfolded its magic slowly but surely. From a modest opening, the film's collections gained momentum, culminating in the remarkable feat of crossing ₹100 crore in just ten days.

Pankaj Tripathi's portrayal of the lead man, a fervent advocate for sex education, resonated deeply with audiences.