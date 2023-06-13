Gulshan Devaiah Saw Deepika Sit On Ranveer's Lap While Filming Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela |

Bollywood actors and couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh starrer romantic drama film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela released nearly ten years ago. It was their first film together. The couple dated for six years before tying the knot in 2018. Now, their co-star Gulshan Devaiah, who essayed the role of Bhavani in the film, shed light on their love story which commenced on the sets.

Gulshan told an entertainment portal that he didn’t witness anything during the first schedule. However, during the second schedule in Udaipur, he noticed Deepika sitting on Ranveer’s lap. He said in Hindi, “Wahan pe notice kiya, arey godi mein baithi hai yeh, kya ho gaya yeh. Humne toh notice hee nahi kiya tha guru. Yeh kab ho gaya. Gaana-waana song sequence do-teen karwaye they, tab toh kuch nahin dikha humein, aake apna kaam karke chali jaati thi.”

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film marked Ranveer and Deepika's first on-screen collaboration after which the duo started dating. Post Ram-Leela the duo was also seen in Bhansali's magnum opus films Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat and all of them were blockbuster hits. The duo is one of the most loved celebrity couples and they never fail to shower love on each other on social media.

Gulshan Devaiah was last seen in Dahaad with Sonakshi Sinha and Vijay Varma. He will next be seen in Ulajh alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Roshan Mathew. It is set in the prestigious and intriguing world of Indian Foreign Services (IFS). Sudhanshu Saria has come on board to helm the film. The project follows the journey of a young IFS officer, belonging to a prominent family of patriots, who gets embroiled in a dangerous personal conspiracy while far from her home turf, at a career-defining post.