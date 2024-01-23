Pankaj Tripathi's Personality Is Similar To Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji, Says Director Ravi Jadhav |

National Award winning director Ravi Jadhav’s latest offering Main Atal Hoon is currently running in theatres. The film not only glorifies the current political climate of the country but also highlights on the life events of India’s Statesman, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee. When asked that what pushed him to make a biopic on him, he shares, “Atal ji was an artist in true sense and I was very intrigued to see how a film can be made on an artist. I thought, what would have been the nation’s scenario back then with his poetic vision. His journey compelled me to think about his whole political career.”

Pankaj Tripathi, an explosive actor, plays the titular role in the biography. His portrayal had received applause from all over. Sharing further on his idea to cast him for the role, Ravi tells, “I felt, the success of Pankaj ji and his entire life resonates with Atal ji. The two share several similarities in general. His command over Hindi language is commendable. Along with the makers, it was our collective decision to cast him. We were so hell bound that if would have said no or to wait, we would have agreed to that too.”

“I feel, all the politicians are humans first. A film on them won’t be just a political drama, Main Atal Hoon is also a human drama. Since I treated the film in a more humanistic manner, which is why it has come out so beautifully,” Ravi signs off.