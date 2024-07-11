 Pagalariyaan OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
Pagalariyaan OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

The Tamil action thriller is written and directed by Murugan

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, July 11, 2024, 04:49 PM IST
Pagalariyaan OTT Release Date | Trailer

Tamil film Pagalariyaan stars Vetri Sudley, Murugan and Akshaya Kandamuthan in the lead roles. The film was released on May 24, 2024, in theatres and it is now set to stream on an OTT platform in July 2024.

Release date and streaming platform of Pagalariyaan

The thriller film will stream from July 12, 2024. Audiences can watch it on Aha. After releasing in theatres, the film received mixed reviews from critics and audiences.

Plot

The film narrates the story of a gangster named Silent. He tries to find out his sister Akshara, who goes missing one night without leaving a trace. Silent later finds out that his sister has been abducted by Wolf Elope. Akshara was given sleeping pills so that she could not know anything, and Wolf plans to take her to Bengaluru and sell her. Will Silent be able to take revenge for her sister and save her? What happens next is revealed in the film.

Cast and production of Pagalariyaan

The film features Vetri Sudley as Wolf, Murugan as Silent, Sai Dheena as Ganapathy and Akshaya Kandamuthan as Akshara.

Pagalariyaan is written and directed by Murugan. The cinematography is done by Abilash PMY and Guru Pradeep has done the editing. Vivek Saro has composed the music and Murugan has bankrolled the film under Rishikesh Entertainment and Royal Enterprises. Vicky Films has distributed Pagalariyaan.

