Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper OTT Release Date | Trailer

Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper stars Manav Kaul and Tillotama Shome in the lead roles. The series will release soon on OTT in July 2024.

When and where to watch Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper?

Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper will release on July 18. Audiences can enjoy watching the series on Netflix. The streaming platform shared the trailer on Instagram with the caption, "Imbalance life mein ho ya account mein, avail the services of this CA Topper, at your own risk because iski double life, double trouble ke saath aayi hai! ?"



Plot

The series delves into the life of Tribhuvan Mishra, an accountant leading an ordinary life. To pay off his debts, he provides sex services to his clients. However, his life takes a dramatic turn when he becomes involved with Tillotama Shome, only to discover she is married to a gangster. This complex web of relationships and the moral dilemmas it presents form the crux of the series, as Tribhuvan navigates the chaos he's embroiled in.

All about Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper

The series features a steller cast including Manav Kaul, Shweta Basu Prasad, Tillotama Shome, Shubhrajyoti Barat, Faisal Malik, Jitin Gulati, Naina Sareen, Ashok Pathak, Yamini Das, Sumit Gulati and Naresh Gosain. It is directed by Puneet Krishna and Amrit Raj Gupta. Ram Sampath has produced the film with Vineet Krishna and Puneet Krishna. The music is composed by Ram Sampath abd Anurag Saika.