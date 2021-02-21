'OTT platforms became our best friends during lockdown,' says Aditi Rao Hydari

The film is written and directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and produced by Reliance Entertainment, and stars Parineeti Chopra along with Aditi, Kirti Kulhari, Avinash Tiwary and Tota Roy Chowdhury in key roles. Aditi plays a woman who gets murdered under mysterious circumstances, thereby triggering the suspense in the script.

"We made this film in 2019 and it was supposed to release during lockdown. I am glad that the trailer has got great response. I am excited because it is releasing finally," added Aditi.

The film is based on author Paula Hawkins' bestselling book of the same name that was published in 2015. The novel has already been filmed as a Hollywood film in 2016. Starring Emily Blunt, the film was a box office hit and also won critical acclaim.

The Hindi version will stream on Netflix February 26 onwards. Aditi is currently also busy with Ajay Bhupathi's bilingual action drama Maha Samudram alongside Sharwanand Myneni, Siddharth Suryanarayan and Anu Emmanuel. The film is scheduled to release on August 19. She also has the Brinda-directed Tamil romantic comedy film Hey Sinamika coming up, with Dulquer Salmaan and Kajal Aggarwal.