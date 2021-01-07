Entertainment

By FPJ Entertainment Desk

Aditi Rao Hydari bats for sustainable fashion, designs limited edition athleisure collection

Aditi Rao Hydari has emerged as one of the most loved and versatile actors of recent times with a pan-India presence. The actor, who has won hearts with her effortless style, is also a strong supporter of sustainable fashion. Recently, the actor took to Instagram to announce her collaboration with a clothing brand to create a sustainable line of athleisure made from non hazardous recycled waste.

Aditi has joined hands with Mallika, Founder of Cancelled Plans, to design a limited edition collection. Talking about her collaboration, Aditi says, “The idea to collaborate started with my first present from Cancelled Plans during the lockdown. I love what the brand stands for and the world it is trying to build. To me it was simple, comfort and fun rooted in responsibility. Mallika and I customised unique sweatshirts for my friends and this led us to create a tiny line together since I enjoyed the process so much. It’s a small line and it’s simple and effortless, and an extension of my personality. We have used quotes and graphics that I love and now I’m sharing them with you.”

