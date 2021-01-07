Aditi Rao Hydari bats for sustainable fashion, designs limited edition athleisure collection

Aditi has joined hands with Mallika, Founder of Cancelled Plans, to design a limited edition collection. Talking about her collaboration, Aditi says, “The idea to collaborate started with my first present from Cancelled Plans during the lockdown. I love what the brand stands for and the world it is trying to build. To me it was simple, comfort and fun rooted in responsibility. Mallika and I customised unique sweatshirts for my friends and this led us to create a tiny line together since I enjoyed the process so much. It’s a small line and it’s simple and effortless, and an extension of my personality. We have used quotes and graphics that I love and now I’m sharing them with you.”