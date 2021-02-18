Cinema Journal Exclusive: Aditi Rao Hydari and Konkona Sen Sharma to star in Netflix's next?

Cinema Journal had earlier reported that Dharmatic, the digital arm of Dharma Productions, is collaborating with Netflix for another riveting anthology, Ajeeb Daastaane. We had then broken the news of Boman Irani's son, Kayoze Irani, making his directorial debut with one of the segments. Now, we have more scoop!
Cinema Journal has it that Karan Johar will bring together prolific filmmakers like Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan and Shashank Khaitan to direct the other segments of the anthology. Raj made his directorial debut with 2019’s Good Newwz, Shashank is a Dharma favourite after giving some commercial hits like 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' and 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. While this will mark Raj and Shashank's digital debut, Neeraj Ghaywan of Masaan fame, had directed the Sartaj Singh storyline on Sacred Games season 2.
A source in the know has also revealed that Aditi Rao Hydari will play a protagonist in one of the segments of the anthology, and National Award winner, Konkona Sen Sharma, will lead another one. It is still unclear which actress will forefront which director’s segment. Interestingly, both the actresses seem to have been on the streamer’s radar for a while. We had earlier reported that Manav Kaul and Shefali Shah will be a part of the anthology as well.
The source close to the development mentioned, “While a few segments were shot before the lockdown, a few were done post the unlock happened.” The team is currently waiting for an official announcement.
Despite repeated attempts, the directors and actors mentioned above, along with Netflix, remained unavailable for a comment.
With such prolific directors coming together, along with a fascinating cast, it will be interesting to see how the project pans out. In the past, Netflix has captivated the audience anthologies like the Lust Stories, Ghost Stories, and such.
This, however, won't be Aditi and Konkona's Netflix debut. Aditi will be seen in Parineeti Chopra-starrer The Girl on the Train, which releases on February 26 on the streaming platform, and last year Konkona's Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare had also got a Netflix release.