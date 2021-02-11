Cinema Journal Exclusive: Kayoze Irani’s directorial debut to star Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul

On the heels of The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Dharma productions is ready for another collaboration with the streaming giant Netflix. Cinema Journal has it that Karan Johar’s production house is gearing up for another anthology of four short films, currently titled Ajeeb Daastane. All the four films are tied together with the concept of infidelity. Actor Kayoze Irani, actor Boman Irani’s son, and who has done films like Student of The Year (2012) and Youngistaan (2014), will be directing one of the four stories. The segment, which marks Kayoze’s directorial debut, will feature versatile actors Shefali Shah and Manav Kaul. Kayoze has been an AD on several Dharma films, including Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu.

Both, Shefali and Manav, have interesting parts in the project, which marks their first collaboration. “Their relationship in the story is what forms the crux of the plot,” says a source. Shefali won hearts and accolades for her performance in the International Emmy Awards-winning web series, Delhi Crime, while Manav has been giving stellar performances in most of his recent projects, which includes Ghoul.

The source further added that the project is currently in the post-production stage. “Kayoze’s segment was shot before the lockdown, while the others were shot later,” the source affirms. The team is currently waiting for the release of the anthology.

When we contacted Kayoze and Shefali, both maintained a “no comments” stance, while Manav couldn’t be reached.

Kayoze has earlier directed his father Boman Irani for an advertisement. And, the father-son duo has also shared screen space in the film The Legend of Michael Mishra.