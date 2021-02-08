Entertainment

Cinema Journal Exclusive: Ace Bengali filmmaker and actor, Aparna Sen, to make her Hindi directorial debut?

By Lipika Varma

Reportedly titled The Rapist, the movie will star Arjun Rampal and daughter Konkona Sensharma

According to sources, ace Bengali filmmaker and actor Aparna Sen, is all set to make her directorial debut in the Hindi film industry. Reportedly titled The Rapist, a source claimed, “The movie will officially start rolling from March 2021. The Rapist is a hard-hitting drama, which tries to show various aspects like the victim’s trauma, how the person deals with it, the circumstances, and many other things.” The movie will present dark socio-political realities in the most sensible way, it is said.

Aparna Sen wears many hats — she’s a director, screenwriter and an actor. A recipient of nine National Awards and a Padma Shri, Aparna made her acting debut at the age of 15 with the Satyajit Ray film, Samapti (third part of the Teen Kanya trilogy). Aparna, a force to reckon with in the Bengali film industry, made her directorial debut with the 1981 movie 36 Chowringhee Lane. Some of her other renowned works as a director include 15 Park Avenue, featuring her daughter Konkona Sensharma, The Japanese Wife, Goynar Baksho, Iti Mrinalini, among others.

In a previous interview with the Cinema Journal, actor Arjun Rampal had, without divulging details of the film, said that he is working with Konkona Sensharma and Aparna Sen in a film called The Rapist.

Though there is no official confirmation on the film from Aparna, if the news is confirmed, the movie will also see the mother-daughter duo reuniting once again in the capacity of a director and an actor. They have worked together in movies like 15 Park Avenue, Iti Mrinalini, Mr and Mrs Iyer, Saari Raat, to name a few.

