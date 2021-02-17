Cinema Journal Exclusive: Shashank Arora, Sharib Hashmi a part of Tigmanshu Dhulia’s 'Six Suspects'?

It has been widely reported that filmmaker Tigmanshui Dhulia is making the screen adaptation of Vikas Swarup’s much acclaimed novel Six Suspects. While Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story fame Pratik Gandhi and actress Richa Chadha lead the pact of suspects, Cinema Journal has got exclusive updates on the other cast members of the upcoming web series.

According to sources, Shashank Arora, who played Salman Khan’s younger brother in Bharat, whas been cast as one of the primary characters. Along with him, Sharib Hashmi, who has become one of OTT favorites, also plays a pivotal role in the show. Sharib recently announced he will be a part of Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Mission Majnu. Interestingly, the project will mark the reunion of Sharib and Pratik, who earlier shared screen space in Hansal Mehta’s Scam 1992. Not just this, veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi will also be seen in prominent role in the show.