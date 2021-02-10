Cinema Journal Exclusive: 'Nimki Mukhiya' actor Bhumika Gurung moves on from her tumultuous past

TV actress Bhumika Gurung is over her last relationship, which didn’t end quite well. The actress has now found love in Mumbai-based hotelier Shekhar Malhotra. The Nimki Mukhiya actress’ personal life has made headlines ever since she stepped into the industry. While her last relationship with Amit Singh Gosai, aka Keith, was tumultuous, Bhumika has now found solace in Shekhar. The actress, who is currently shooting for a TV show, confirmed the news. While speaking to the Cinema Journal, Bhumika said, “We have known each other for a long time. However, we started dating each other recently, and are that stage where we are getting to know each other.”

When asked what made her fall in love with Shekhar, the actress in a breakneck second replied, “He is real! Him being real, made me fall in love with him.” Talking further about her equation with the hotelier, Bhumika, who felt it was “too early” to talk about him, said, “Things have just started. I’m someone who never dates frivolously. So, I do see my future with him.”