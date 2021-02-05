Cinema Journal Exclusive: Alia Bhatt to reunite with Kalank director Abhishek Varman?

Alia Bhatt is undoubtedly one of the busiest female actors in the Hindi film industry right now with her kitty overflowing with some exciting projects. On Thursday, the Cinema Journal reported that Alia will soon start shooting for a love story with filmmaker Karan Johar opposite Ranveer Singh. Now, we have learnt that the Karan Johar-directorial is not the only Dharma film Alia will work in this year.

Buzz is, Alia might reunite for the third time with Kalank director, Abhishek Varman. It is said the filmmaker is working on a love triangle, and has narrated the script to Alia. The actor has apparently given her nod to the film. “Alia is pretty much on board, and the makers are scouting for the other central characters. Although a love triangle, the film rests on her shoulders and she has a juicier part,” a source confirms. The film will go on floors in the later half of the year.

Alia and Abhishek have previously worked together in the films 2 States (2014) and Kalank (2019). While the first one, based on author Chetan Bhagat’s book, was a box office success, the other, a period drama, failed to rake in any moolah. And, interestingly, many believed that Abhishek and Karan (who produced the movie) had a fallout over Kalank’s failure. However, with the new film, which will be helmed under Karan’s banner, it’s corroborated how much Karan believes in his team.

We couldn’t get a comment from Alia and Abhishek till the time we went to press.

On the work front, Alia has several big budget films in her kitty right now. She recently finished shooting for the first part of the superhero trilogy, Brahmāstra, opposite Ranbir Kapoor, which is directed by Ayan Mukerji. Then she has the highly anticipated S S Rajamouli’s RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan Teja. Amidst all of this, she is filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s biographical drama, Gangubai Kathiawadi. And, with two more big projects in the pipeline, it seems there’s no stopping for Alia.