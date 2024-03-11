 Oscars 2024: Liza Koshy Trips, Falls Butt-Down On Red Carpet - Here's What Happened Next
Oscars 2024: Liza Koshy Trips, Falls Butt-Down On Red Carpet - Here's What Happened Next

Koshy walked the carpet at the 96th Academy Awards in a red off-the-shoulder Marchesa gown and massive platform heels

Asian News InternationalUpdated: Monday, March 11, 2024, 11:01 AM IST
article-image

Actress Liza Koshy surely knows how to turn heads even with 'oops moments' at award shows.

Koshy walked the carpet at the 96th Academy Awards in a red off-the-shoulder Marchesa gown and massive platform heels but she lost her balance on those heels.

When she was moving down the red carpet posing for shutterbugs, she seemingly lost her footing and took a massive tumble, collapsing completely onto the red carpet.

Everyone around her rushed to help her back up, however, she continued to pose even sitting down on the carpet.

article-image

Koshy definitely knows how to make a statement on the red carpet. She reintroduced the exposed thong style at last year's Golden Globe Awards, wearing a custom Morphew Atelier Victorian lace and beaded gown that was all beauty up front and party down back, according to People.

Her outfit at the Golden Globe Awards was the sheer vintage-style dress, which had a lace embellishments and intricate embroidery. However, when Koshy turned around, viewers were able to see her matching lace thong and how low her dress sank.

article-image

The Oscars 2024 was held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

