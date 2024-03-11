 Oscars 2024: John Cena Turns Up NAKED On Stage To Present Academy Award For Best Costume (VIDEO)
Cena was seen pulling off an act with host Jimmy Kimmel during the Oscars night before presenting the award

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, March 11, 2024, 05:58 AM IST
article-image

WWE superstar John Cena took the biggest stars of global cinema by surprise as he walked up the stage at the 96th Academy Awards on March 11 (IST) wearing, well, nothing. He was seen presenting the Oscar for the best costume in his totally nude avatar, and while at it, he stressed at how important the costumes department was.

Cena was seen pulling off an act with host Jimmy Kimmel during the Oscars night before presenting the award. He was seen telling Kimmel that he was nervous and could not come out nude in front of the audience, only to be encouraged, and borderline reprimanded by the latter to get on the stage and do what he was tasked with.

As the audience members had a hearty laugh at his expense, Cena then came to the fore, hiding his man parts with an envelope and announcing the winner in the Best Costume category.

"Costumes, they are so important," he quipped, and as the crowd erupted into a thunderous applause, he announced that the winner for the Best Costume Design was Holly Waddington for her work in 'Poor Things'.

Cena was later seen covering up in what looked like a curtain-gown, which further left the audience in splits.

