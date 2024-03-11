Oscars 2024 Winners List: From Oppenheimer To Poor Things, Who Won What At The 96th Academy Awards

The 96th Academy Awards was held on March 11 at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and some of the biggest names of global cinema came together under one roof to celebrate movies and art.

Renowned celebrity host Jimmy Kimmel returned as the host of the gala night once again.

The star-studded night saw the who's who of showbiz gathered at the Dolby Theatre, interacting with each other and cheering for the deserving winners.

Here's the complete list of winners at the 96th Academy Awards:

Best Actor In a Supporting Role - Robert Downey Jr (Oppenheimer)

Best Actress In a Supporting Role - Da'Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)

Best Documentary Feature - 20 Days in Mariupol (Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath)

Best Animated Feature - The Boy and the Heron (Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki)

Best Documentary Short Film - The Last Repair Shop (Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers)

Best Animated Short Film - War Is Over!

International Feature Film - The Zone Of Interest

Best Original Screenplay - Anatomy of a Fall

Best Sound - The Zone Of Interest

Best Cinematography Award - Oppenheimer (Hoyte van Hoytema)

Best Editing - Oppenheimer, Jennifer Lame

Best Production Design - Poor Things (James Price and Shona Heath)

Best Costume Design - Holly Waddington (Poor Things)

Makeup and Hairstyling - Poor Things (Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston)

Visual Effects - Godzilla Minus One (Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima)