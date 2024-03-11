Oscars 2024: Emma Stone Breaks Her Gown's Zip, Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction While Accepting Best Actress Award

Actress Emma Stone won the Best Actress honour at the 96th Academy Awards held in Los Angeles, US, for her film, Poor Things. But while an overwhelmed Emma accepted her Oscar, she was seen trying to cover up a major tear at the back of her gown, before eventually giving up on it.

Emma suffered a wardrobe malfunction at the Oscars 2024 after the zipper of her gown broke somehow. As the actress arrived on the stage to receive her Oscar, she was seen pointing at her dress and mumbling something while avoiding turning her back to the camera.

However, she later took the incident in her stride, and began her acceptance speech with the disclaimer that it was "broken".

When your #ImJustKen cameo hits so hard, your dress breaks 😭🫶



📸 via ABC #EmmaStone’s #Oscars acceptance speech pic.twitter.com/G7olfsLlWA — Elite Daily (@EliteDaily) March 11, 2024

"Oh, boy. My dress is broken," she said, quickly turning her back towards the camera and pointing at a gaping hole in the gown.

"I think it happened during 'I'm just Ken.' I'm pretty sure," she cheekily quipped, referring to Ryan Gosling's performance.

Meanwhile, Emma won the Oscar for playing Bella, a Victorian-era woman, who was brought back to life with the brain of a foetus. The black comedy also stars Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, Ramy Youssef, Christopher Abbott, and Jerrod Carmichael.

The 35-year-old actress was seen getting all teary as she accepted her Oscar and stated, "My voice is also a little gone. The other night, I was panicking – as you can kind of see, it happens a lot – that maybe something like this could happen. And Yorgos said to me, ‘Please take yourself out of it.’ And he was right, because it’s not about me. It’s about a team that came together to make something greater than the sum of its parts. And that is the best part about making movies. It’s all of us together."

She also thanked her parents, brother, husband Dave McCary and daughter. "My daughter's gonna be three in three days and has turned our lives technicolor. I love you bigger than the whole sky, my girl," she gushed.