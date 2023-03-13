Oscars 2023: Kiara Advani talks about Ram Charan's attitude after RRR success

Oscars 2023 has finally happened and Naatu Naatu won the title of Best Original Song, making all the Indians proud. The film’s lead actor Ram Charan was also present at the venue to witness the glorious event along with Jr NTR, director SS Rajamouli and music composer MS Keeravani.

While the entire nation is rejoicing the big win of India, Bollywood actress Kiara Advani has talked about the attitude of Ram Charan after the massive success of his film RRR.

Well, it is obvious for people to wonder if the leading stars have changed after the film’s big hit. So what does Kiara has to say about it? Scroll down to know more!

Kiara Advani said THIS in a recent interview

While there is a huge buzz for Oscars 2023 everywhere, the Shershaah actress was asked about her co-star Ram Charan. She worked with the RRR actor in a Telugu action thriller ‘Vinaya Vidheya Rama’ which was released in 2019.

Talking about Ram Charan, the actress said that ‘he is an excellent actor as well as a dancer’. Kiara will once again reunite with Ram Charan in an upcoming film ‘RC15’ which is said to be a political thriller.

On being asked if she feels that the actor has changed after gaining global stardom, she asserted, “He is still the same.”

What more she has to say about herself and Ram Charan?

The actress disclosed that the two filmed their movie after the success of the RRR. She added, “He is still sensible and reasonable as always. His humble behaviour and wonderful personality are something that makes him the star that he is today.”

Kiara also revealed that she invited Ram Charan to her wedding with Sidharth Malhotra. However, the actor couldn’t attend the ceremony due to his busy shooting schedule.

When asked if she would like to work in more south movies, she stated that she would like to work in at least one south movie every year. “If the viewers like to watch me, I will continue to work in south films. We all are making an ‘Indian film’ after all,” she said.