Oscars 2023: Jimmy Kimmel calls SS Rajamouli's RRR 'Bollywood Movie' at 95th Academy Awards - Watch video

Jimmy Kimmel |

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' won an award at the 95th Academy Awards under the Best Original Song category, and the audiences saw a glimpse of the 'Naatu Naatu' fever right at the beginning of the Oscars ceremony.

After host Jimmy Kimmel's introductory speech, he was escorted off the stage by a bunch of enthusiastic dancers performing to 'Naatu Naatu'.

While that was reason enough for Indians to rejoice, it was not the only thing that caught the audience's attention. It was rather Jimmy's comment that 'RRR' was a "Bollywood movie" that grabbed eyeballs.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also In Pics: Team RRR at Oscars 2023

Jimmy Kimmel calls RRR a 'Bollywood film'

For the unversed, 'RRR' is originally a Telugu film by maverick director SS Rajamouli, which eventually got a pan-India release and went on to become one of the biggest Indian films of all times.

However, Jimmy's uninformed comment calling the film a 'Bollywood movie' did not go down well with netizens.

"Why are they stating as a 'Bollywood Film' when #RRR is actually a Tollywood film? There is lack of representation in the Western world unfortunately. Shame on #TheAcademy!" a user tweeted.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Oscars 2023: India creates history as RRR song Naatu Naatu WINS Academy Award for Best Original Song

Another user wrote, "Jimmy Kimmel saying RRR is a bollywood film is my last straw cause how is someone SO lousy god i cannot take this."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

RRR wins Oscar

Meanwhile, in a historic feat for India, 'RRR' won the Oscar for the Best Original Song for the chartbuster 'Naatu Naatu'. The entire theatre erupted with applause and gave a standing ovation to the makers as music composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose went on to receive the Oscar.

Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava also performed 'Naatu Naatu' live during the ceremony, which ended with the audience up on their feet, cheering and hooting for the number.

Read Also Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone oozes royalty in stunning black gown at 95th Academy Awards