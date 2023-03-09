Title logo, first look of Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's RC15 to be released on THIS date

Ram Charan will next be seen on the big screens with Kiara Advani in a film tentatively titled RC15. The actor has collaborated for the first time with filmmaker Shankar for the film.

The producer of the film, Dil Raju, has revealed when the title and first look poster of the film. Ram Charan is said to be playing an IAS officer in the film.

In a video doing the rounds on social media platforms, the producer is heard saying, "We’re planning to announce the title and first look soon. Shankar sir working on a special design for the title logo to be released exclusively on Ram Charan’s birthday."

Ram Charan will turn 38 on March 27.

The film went on floors in September 2021 and the makers had shared the concept poster of the film back then.

In the poster, apart from Shankar, Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, Dil Raju, Sunil, Anjali, Naveen Chandra, Jayaram, and other cast members can be seen. Thaman S, Jani Master, and others can be seen as part of the crew.

S Thirunavukkarasu, Sai Madhav Burra, Harshith Reddy, Ramakrishna, Monika Nigotre, Ramajogayya Sastry, Ananta Sriram, and Narasimharao N form the rest of the team of RC15.

The forthcoming movie marks the second collaboration of Kiara and Ram Charan. The two had earlier collaborated for the Telugu action movie 'Vinaya Vidheya Rama', which released in 2019.

RC15 will release in three languages - Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

