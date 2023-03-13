Oscars 2023: From Rihanna to Ram Charan best Red Carpet looks from the awards

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 13, 2023

Michelle Yeoh in Dior Haute Couture

All pic courteasy On the Red Carpet

Ram Charan in a in Shantanu and Nikhil outfit

Mindy Kaling in custom Vera Wang, Giuseppe Zanotti and Boucheron

Rihanna in Alaïa

Janelle Monáe in custom Vera Wang and Reza

Lady Gaga in Atelier Versace

Dwayne Johnson in a pale pink tuxedo jacket by Dolce & Gabbana

Salma Hayek in Gucci

Cate Blanchett in Louis Vuitton and Giuseppe Zanotti

Cara Delevingne in Elie Saab

Paul Mescal in Gucci

