On Camera: Drunk Bangladeshi actress Tanjin Tisha's private video leaked online; diva seen dancing, abusing

In a shocking video which has gone viral on the internet, Bangladeshi actress Tanjin Tisha can be seen dancing inside an elevator in an inebriated state and also uttering cuss words along with her friends. The video is pasted all over the internet and the actress is being slammed by netizens.

The video was reportedly shared first on Facebook by Tisha's friend Sariful Razz, and within no time, it spread on the internet like wildfire.

After the backlash, Tisha issued a statement online in which she said that the video is from six years ago and also slammed Razz for sharing her private video without her consent.

Tanjin Tisha's private video leaked online

In the video, Tisha appeared to be drunk and was seen dancing inside what looked like an elevator. She was accompanied by actresses Nazifa Tushi and Sunerah Binte Kamal.

Tisha can also be seen using sexually explicit words and abuses and sharing a laugh with her friends.

As soon as the video went viral, fans of the actress and netizens slammed her for such behaviour in public and also schooled her for being "indecent'.

The video has now been deleted from Razz's Facebook account.

Tanjin Tisha issues statement

However, soon after the video went viral, Tisha broke her silence and stated that she was in the US when the video was leaked on the internet and that she is shook by the criticism and backlash shehas been receiving.

She said that the video was from six years ago when she was having fun with her friends and refused from giving any further explanation as it was her personal video. "Everybody has a private life. Please keep my personal life separate and I urge you to judge me as an actor because I want to be remembered as an artist," she wrote.

She also hinted at taking legal action against Razz for leaking her private video online without her consent. "I have decided to file a lawsuit against those who leaked my video on social media. I don't want to say anything else right now. I will take my stance in accordance with the laws. It will be a legal procedure now. I have strong faith in our judicial system to expose the person who wants to tarnish my reputation," she said.