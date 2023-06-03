 On Camera: Drunk Bangladeshi actress Tanjin Tisha's private video leaked online; diva seen dancing, abusing
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentOn Camera: Drunk Bangladeshi actress Tanjin Tisha's private video leaked online; diva seen dancing, abusing

On Camera: Drunk Bangladeshi actress Tanjin Tisha's private video leaked online; diva seen dancing, abusing

Tisha hinted at taking legal action against Sariful Razz for leaking her private video online without her consent.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 03, 2023, 12:12 PM IST
article-image

In a shocking video which has gone viral on the internet, Bangladeshi actress Tanjin Tisha can be seen dancing inside an elevator in an inebriated state and also uttering cuss words along with her friends. The video is pasted all over the internet and the actress is being slammed by netizens.

The video was reportedly shared first on Facebook by Tisha's friend Sariful Razz, and within no time, it spread on the internet like wildfire.

After the backlash, Tisha issued a statement online in which she said that the video is from six years ago and also slammed Razz for sharing her private video without her consent.

Read Also
Adah Sharma reveals she was asked to get a nose job: 'Now it's too late'
article-image

Tanjin Tisha's private video leaked online

In the video, Tisha appeared to be drunk and was seen dancing inside what looked like an elevator. She was accompanied by actresses Nazifa Tushi and Sunerah Binte Kamal.

Tisha can also be seen using sexually explicit words and abuses and sharing a laugh with her friends.

As soon as the video went viral, fans of the actress and netizens slammed her for such behaviour in public and also schooled her for being "indecent'.

The video has now been deleted from Razz's Facebook account.

Read Also
Bhojpuri singer Nisha Upadhyay suffers bullet injury at live cultural programme in Patna; visuals...
article-image

Tanjin Tisha issues statement

However, soon after the video went viral, Tisha broke her silence and stated that she was in the US when the video was leaked on the internet and that she is shook by the criticism and backlash shehas been receiving.

She said that the video was from six years ago when she was having fun with her friends and refused from giving any further explanation as it was her personal video. "Everybody has a private life. Please keep my personal life separate and I urge you to judge me as an actor because I want to be remembered as an artist," she wrote.

She also hinted at taking legal action against Razz for leaking her private video online without her consent. "I have decided to file a lawsuit against those who leaked my video on social media. I don't want to say anything else right now. I will take my stance in accordance with the laws. It will be a legal procedure now. I have strong faith in our judicial system to expose the person who wants to tarnish my reputation," she said.

Read Also
Jiah Khan Death Anniversary: A look at her showbiz journey & the Sooraj Pancholi Controversy
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

On Camera: Drunk Bangladeshi actress Tanjin Tisha's private video leaked online; diva seen dancing,...

On Camera: Drunk Bangladeshi actress Tanjin Tisha's private video leaked online; diva seen dancing,...

Odisha Train Tragedy: Salman Khan, Sonu Sood, Jr NTR & other celebs express shock and grief

Odisha Train Tragedy: Salman Khan, Sonu Sood, Jr NTR & other celebs express shock and grief

Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan 50th Wedding Anniversary: Rare & unseen pics of the legendary couple

Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan 50th Wedding Anniversary: Rare & unseen pics of the legendary couple

Vicky Kaushal has the cutest reply as wife Katrina Kaif showers love on Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Vicky Kaushal has the cutest reply as wife Katrina Kaif showers love on Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Dinner time! Saif Ali Khan, Bebo step out for family feast with the Kapoors

Dinner time! Saif Ali Khan, Bebo step out for family feast with the Kapoors