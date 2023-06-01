Bhojpuri singer Nisha Upadhyay suffers bullet injury at live cultural programme in Patna; visuals surface

Popular Bhojpuri singer Nisha Upadhyay suffered bullet injury at a live cultural programme in Patna. The shocking incident took place when the singer was performing at a cultural programme during Yagnopavit - a ceremony performed among the Brahmans to wear the sacred thread.

According to several media reports, Nisha sustained injury on her left thigh. A video from the event is doing the rounds on social media.

The singer was immediately rushed to the hospital in Patna, and her condition is stable now.

A report in ETimes stated that no written police complaint has been filed yet. Cops are investigating how the gunshots were fired and who was involved in the firing.

Nisha is a native of Gaur Basant village in Bihar's Saran district. She performs at various cultural programmes in the city.