Pride Month 2023: From Badhaai Do to Aligarh, queer stories in cinema

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 01, 2023
Bollywood has often depicted several inspiring and distinctive LGBTQ films that have had an influence on viewers
On Pride Month this year, take a look at Bollywood films that depicted homosexuality with pride
Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga - Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's film depicted the narrative of a same-sex love relationship
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan - Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar's film also highlighted the topic of same-sex marriage
Badhaai Do - Bhumi Pednekar and Chum Darang's film depicted the little-discussed topic 'lavender marriage'
Aligarh - The film was based on Professor Ramchandra Siras, played by Manoj Bajpayee, who was banned from Aligarh University after being caught having intimate relations with a rickshaw driver
Margarita With A Straw - Kalki Koechlin's film highlights homosexuality and disability, both of which frequently provide challenges in the lives of individuals affected
Kapoor & Sons - A significant part of this film was about how the family accepts Fawad Khan’s character Rahul Kapoor’s sexuality
Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui - While many movies have been made about same-sex couples, very few explore transgenders. Vaani Kapoor was seen in an unusual role as a transwoman
Maja Ma - Madhuri Dixit Nene plays Pallavi Patel, a closeted lesbian, whose identity reveal threatens to shatter the relationships around her
Bombay Talkies - Karan Johar's segment in the film, Ajeeb Dastaan Hai Yeh, revolved around a gay man named Avinash, played by Saqib Saleem
My Brother... Nikhil - Onir’s debut film My Brother…Nikhil dwells into the topic of HIV AIDS and homosexuality in the Indian society
Fire - It is one of Bollywood's first few films that sincerely approaches the subject of homosexuality in Indian cinema
I Am - An anthology of four short films based on real-life stories depicting the fear associated with the social issue that each of the characters struggles with
