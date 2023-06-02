Jiah Khan Death Anniversary: A look at her showbiz journey & the Sooraj Pancholi Controversy

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 02, 2023
Late actress Jiah Khan entered showbiz with dreams of making it big in Bollywood. On her death anniversary, lets go back in time and remember her journey in the industry:
She made her debut in 2007 with the movie "Nishabd" opposite Amitabh Bachchan, earning critical acclaim for her performance as a teenager in love with an older man.
Jiah's journey continued with notable roles in films like ‘Ghajini’ and ‘Housefull;, showcasing her versatility and acting prowess.
However, tragedy struck in 2013 when Jiah Khan was found dead in her Mumbai apartment.
The circumstances surrounding Jiah's death led to a high-profile investigation and a subsequent controversy involving actor Sooraj Pancholi, who was Jiah's boyfriend at the time.
Jiah's mother alleged foul play and accused Sooraj of abetting her daughter's suicide, sparking a legal battle that garnered significant media attention.
The legal proceedings continued for years, with both sides presenting their arguments and evidence in court.
In 2018, the case took a new turn when a Mumbai court charged Sooraj Pancholi with abetment to suicide, while he maintained his innocence throughout the trial.
After a huge hiatus of several years, Sooraj Pancholi was finally acquitted from Jiah Khan's case. While the actor is free from all the charges, Jiah's mother still seeks justice for her daughter's death.
