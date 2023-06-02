Adah Sharma reveals she was asked to get a nose job: 'Now it's too late' | Photo via Instagram

Actor Adah Sharma is being lauded for her performance in 'The Kerala Story'. She started her career in 2008 with '1920.' After that, she featured in movies like 'Hasee Toh Phasee', 'Commando 2' and 'Commando 3'. In a recent interview, Adah recalled how she was asked to go under the knife and alter her appearance to look ‘nice’ on screen.

Sharma told Mashable, “People told me to get a nose job done and get a nice nose. Now after doing movies, everybody will feel my nose is good. Now it’s too late, now you can’t change.”

'The Kerala Story' film depicts how thousands of young women were allegedly brainwashed into joining the Islamic State (IS) and heading off to countries like Syria and Afghanistan.

Directed by Sudipto Sen, it is produced by Vipul Shah's Sunshine Pictures.

Apart from Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani acted in lead roles in the movie. A massive controversy erupted around the film after its trailer claimed that 32,000 women from Kerala had gone missing and joined the terrorist group ISIS. However, in the face of protests, the contentious figure in the trailer was later withdrawn. Its trailer description was later changed to a story of three women from Kerala.