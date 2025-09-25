OG Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Is Heading For A HUGE Number

They Call Him OG Poster

Pawan Kalyan starrer They Call Him OG has hit the big screens today (September 25, 2025). The film has received mixed reviews from the critics as well as the audience. However, clearly, the fans of the actor were super excited for the movie as it is all set to take a fantastic opening at the box office on its day one.

As per early estimates, the movie, which also stars Emraan Hashmi, might collect around Rs. 45-50 crore at the box office on its first day in India, which is an amazing opening. If during the night shows there are more footfalls, then the collection can be more than Rs. 50 crore. Talking about the worldwide collection of They Call Him OG, we can expect it to collect more than Rs. 100 crore gross on its first day.

Well, now after such an amazing opening, it will be interesting to see how much the movie will collect during its extended (four days) first weekend. On second day, Friday, we can expect a drop, but the film should show a jump on Saturday and Sunday.

They Call Him OG Budget

Reportedly, the film is mounted on a budget of Rs. 250 crore. So, of course, after a bumper opening it needs to be stable at the box office in the coming days.

They Call Him OG Reviews

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3.5 stars and wrote, "The film definitely qualifies for a must watch, purely for its cinematography and background score. Over and above everything, there is the OG superstar Pawan Kalyan along with Emraan Hashmi, reasons good enough to have paisa vasool of your tickets!"

While OG is original a Telugu film, it has been dubbed and released in Hindi as well. However, it is not expected to take a bumper opening in Hindi.