OG Review: 'Tigers' Pawan Kalyan & Emraan Hashmi Fight It Out For 'Lion's Share' In This Sujeeth Directed Film

Director: Sujeeth (who has also written the film)

Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, Prakash Raj

Where: In theatres

Rating: 3.5 stars

They Call Him OG Review

Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi are two names who have always been the actors of the masses. Does the film They Call Him OG manage to do justice to the two stellar actors and their performances is what we will be finding out!

The film starts off with a series of wars, gunshots and free flowing bullets. The premise circles around Bombay Port Trust, when pagers reigned supreme than mobiles!

The film’s premise is set by Satyanarayana aka Satya Dada (Prakash Raj) along with Geetha (Sriya Reddy) and Mirajkar (Tej Sapru). After a good 20 minutes or so, the film sees the ‘sword-sharp’ entry of Pawan Kalyan in the role of Ojas Gambheera aka OG.

The film’s crux is about a RDX container, whose exact location is known only by a selected few. Amidst the professional war, the film eventually culminates into a personal war between Omi Bhau (Emraan Hashmi) and Ojas Gambheera. What happens after that forms the rest of the film.

OG Review: Actors' performance

The film is an out and out action drama belonging to ‘power performers’ Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi. Full marks to the film’s director for enabling ‘seeti-maar’ entry scenes for both.

Be it his on screen persona, his dialogue delivery, his action scenes, the emotional switches, Pawan Kalyan not nails his role, but also proves why is he THE right choice for this role!

Emraan Hashmi, whose extended cameo in ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ reignited his fanbase, makes his Telugu debut They Call Him OG. There are a bunch of scenes in the film which does give the audiences a sense of nostalgic deja vu about his film Once Upon A Time In Mumbai.

There’s Priyanka Arul Mohan, who has less screen time as the film’s leading lady as compared to Riya Reddy who owns the film with her character. Other actors including Arjun Das, Tej Sapru, Upendra Limaye and offer support to the lead actors in carrying the film on their shoulders. The dependable veteran actor Prakash Raj mellows down with his character, but, at the same time, he brings an extremely powerful performance in the film.

The film excels seamlessly and superlatively in two departments- cinematography (Ravi K. Chandran, Manoj Paramahamsa) and background music (Thaman). Both are outstanding and will definitely have a fanbase of its own. The way in which these two elements seamlessly merge in the film’s narrative is something that needs to be seen in order to be believed!

As for the film’s action, a few scenes which could be disturbing to a bunch of audiences. But, for all those who love to see action there is a not to be missed scene in the film, which is in the form of on-air head chopping! It simply sweeps the audiences off their feet!

The film’s music is just above average with no song holding the recall value. However, the songs do not feel thrusted into the film’s narrative, which works in the favour of the film!

OG Review: FPJ Verdict

The film definitely qualifies for a must watch, purely for its cinematography and background score. Over and above everything, there is the OG superstar Pawan Kalyan along with Emraan Hashmi, reasons good enough to have paisa vasool of your tickets!