 VIDEOS: Pune Theatre Turns Into Dance Floor As Pawan Kalyan Fans Celebrate 'They Call Him OG' Release
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneVIDEOS: Pune Theatre Turns Into Dance Floor As Pawan Kalyan Fans Celebrate 'They Call Him OG' Release

VIDEOS: Pune Theatre Turns Into Dance Floor As Pawan Kalyan Fans Celebrate 'They Call Him OG' Release

Videos from a Pune theatre, which went viral on social media on Thursday, show fans donning T-shirts with the movie's name and headbands emblazoned with 'OG'

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 02:50 PM IST
article-image
VIDEOS: Pune Theatre Turns Into Dance Floor As Pawan Kalyan Fans Celebrate 'They Call Him OG' Release | Videograb

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Telugu film superstar Pawan Kalyan enjoys a huge fan following not just in his home state, but also in Maharashtra. His latest release, 'They Call Him OG', is creating a buzz in Pune, with fans flocking to theatres and dancing to the film's songs.

Videos from a Pune theatre, which went viral on social media on Thursday, show fans donning T-shirts with the movie's name and headbands emblazoned with 'OG'. The videos also capture dhols and tashas being played inside the theatre, highlighting the festive energy, which is generally reserved for movies featuring Hindi film superstars like Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor in the city.

Watch Videos:

Written and directed by Sujeeth, Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi play the lead roles in this crime drama. It also stars Arjun Das and Priyanka Mohan in the lead role.

FPJ Shorts
AYUSH Counselling 2025: Round 2 NEET UG Seat Allotment Results Declared; Get Direct Link Here
AYUSH Counselling 2025: Round 2 NEET UG Seat Allotment Results Declared; Get Direct Link Here
Tata Motors' Shares Slip 2.99% After British Subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover's €2 Billion Loss Prediction Emerges
Tata Motors' Shares Slip 2.99% After British Subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover's €2 Billion Loss Prediction Emerges
Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira On OTT: Where To Watch Fahadh Faasil's Latest Film?
Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira On OTT: Where To Watch Fahadh Faasil's Latest Film?
Ramlila Clip Goes Viral After Actor Mentions ‘Hakam Singh’ Amid Uttarakhand Patwari Exam Scandal
Ramlila Clip Goes Viral After Actor Mentions ‘Hakam Singh’ Amid Uttarakhand Patwari Exam Scandal

One of the fans, who attended the movie's premiere show, told news agency ANI, "It's good. It's very nice. Sujeeth sir is the best."

Read Also
From Atharva Sudame To Danny Pandit: Top 10 Pune-Based Influencers To Follow
article-image

Another one added, "It is going to be a superhit for Pawan Kalyan."

One of the cheerful fans stated that the film comes as a treat for the fans. "It's very good. In the long run, it's a good one for the fans."

Telangana High Court suspends Pawan Kalyan's 'OG' movie ticket price hike

The Telangana High Court dealt a significant blow to Pawan Kalyan's movie by suspending the Telangana State government's order that allowed for a ticket price hike for the movie in the state.

The suspension of the ticket price hike came in response to a petition filed by Barla Mallesh Yadav, challenging the government's move to permit higher ticket prices for special shows and premieres.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEOS: Pune Theatre Turns Into Dance Floor As Pawan Kalyan Fans Celebrate 'They Call Him OG'...

VIDEOS: Pune Theatre Turns Into Dance Floor As Pawan Kalyan Fans Celebrate 'They Call Him OG'...

Pune News: Patient Jumps From 11th Floor Of Sassoon General Hospital, Dies

Pune News: Patient Jumps From 11th Floor Of Sassoon General Hospital, Dies

Pune Cyber Police Arrest Telangana Engineer For ₹2.46 Crore Online University Fraud

Pune Cyber Police Arrest Telangana Engineer For ₹2.46 Crore Online University Fraud

Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: Cyber Police Arrest Five For Duping Over 150 Residents Of ₹25 Crore -...

Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: Cyber Police Arrest Five For Duping Over 150 Residents Of ₹25 Crore -...

57-Year-Old Pune Businessman Accuses Brother Of Restraining Him From Entering Ancestral Property;...

57-Year-Old Pune Businessman Accuses Brother Of Restraining Him From Entering Ancestral Property;...