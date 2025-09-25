VIDEOS: Pune Theatre Turns Into Dance Floor As Pawan Kalyan Fans Celebrate 'They Call Him OG' Release | Videograb

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Telugu film superstar Pawan Kalyan enjoys a huge fan following not just in his home state, but also in Maharashtra. His latest release, 'They Call Him OG', is creating a buzz in Pune, with fans flocking to theatres and dancing to the film's songs.

Videos from a Pune theatre, which went viral on social media on Thursday, show fans donning T-shirts with the movie's name and headbands emblazoned with 'OG'. The videos also capture dhols and tashas being played inside the theatre, highlighting the festive energy, which is generally reserved for movies featuring Hindi film superstars like Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor in the city.

Watch Videos:

Written and directed by Sujeeth, Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi play the lead roles in this crime drama. It also stars Arjun Das and Priyanka Mohan in the lead role.

One of the fans, who attended the movie's premiere show, told news agency ANI, "It's good. It's very nice. Sujeeth sir is the best."

Another one added, "It is going to be a superhit for Pawan Kalyan."

One of the cheerful fans stated that the film comes as a treat for the fans. "It's very good. In the long run, it's a good one for the fans."

Telangana High Court suspends Pawan Kalyan's 'OG' movie ticket price hike

The Telangana High Court dealt a significant blow to Pawan Kalyan's movie by suspending the Telangana State government's order that allowed for a ticket price hike for the movie in the state.

The suspension of the ticket price hike came in response to a petition filed by Barla Mallesh Yadav, challenging the government's move to permit higher ticket prices for special shows and premieres.