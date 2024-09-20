 Odisha Singer Ruksana Bano Dies At 27 In Bhubaneswar, Family Suspects Poisoning By Rival Artist
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentOdisha Singer Ruksana Bano Dies At 27 In Bhubaneswar, Family Suspects Poisoning By Rival Artist

Odisha Singer Ruksana Bano Dies At 27 In Bhubaneswar, Family Suspects Poisoning By Rival Artist

Ruksana has sung popular songs including Mehkega Dil Ka Angan, Pardes Me Hai Sajaan, and Teri Ankho Me Hai Jaadu' among others, which was a huge hit in Odisha's music industry.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, September 20, 2024, 03:10 PM IST
article-image

In a tragic turn of events, Ruksana Bano, a popular Odisha singer, passed away on September 18, 2024, while undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, said the hospital sources. Reportedly, the 27-year-old singer was being treated for Scrub Typhus; however, the reason for her demise has not been revealed yet, but her family is suspecting poisoning.

Ruksana's mother and singer alleged that she was a victim of "slow poisoning" by a fellow Sambalpuri rival artist. They also shared that Ruksana also received death threats earlier. However, they did not disclose the singer's identity.

Read Also
Himesh Reshammiya Looks Devastated As He Performs Last Rites Of Father In Mumbai; Heartbreaking...
article-image

Ruksana's sister Ruby Bano told the media, "Around 15 days back, Ruksana fell ill while shooting in Bolangir after drinking some juice. She was admitted to a hospital in Bhawanipatna on August 27. After preliminary treatment, she was referred to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital in Bolangir and later shifted to a private hospital in Bargarh as her condition deteriorated. She was later brought to AIIMS Bhubaneswar as there was no improvement in her health condition."

Read Also
Murder-Accused Darshan Shows Middle Finger To Media From Bengaluru Jail; Video Goes Viral
article-image

Ruksana has sung popular songs including Mehkega Dil Ka Angan, Pardes Me Hai Sajaan, and Teri Ankho Me Hai Jaadu' among others, which was a huge hit in Odisha's music industry.

FPJ Shorts
Shama Sikander Reveals She Had Bipolar Disorder: 'Tried To Die By Suicide, Had Conversation With God'
Shama Sikander Reveals She Had Bipolar Disorder: 'Tried To Die By Suicide, Had Conversation With God'
Maruti Suzuki WagonR Waltz Limited Edition Launched at Rs 5.65 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki WagonR Waltz Limited Edition Launched at Rs 5.65 Lakh
Reem Sameer Recovers From Facial Burn Marks, Says, 'You Can't Break..'
Reem Sameer Recovers From Facial Burn Marks, Says, 'You Can't Break..'
Northen Arc Capital IPO: Know Everything From Subscription Status To Listing Date
Northen Arc Capital IPO: Know Everything From Subscription Status To Listing Date
Read Also
Kanguva Postponed: Suriya, Bobby Deol's Film To Now Release On THIS Date
article-image

Ruksana was an active social media user with 189K followers on Instagram and 7.83K subscribers on her YouTube channel.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shama Sikander Reveals She Had Bipolar Disorder: 'Tried To Die By Suicide, Had Conversation With...

Shama Sikander Reveals She Had Bipolar Disorder: 'Tried To Die By Suicide, Had Conversation With...

Swanand Kirkire Slams Spotify For NOT Crediting Him For Marathi Film Deool's Song: 'There Must Be...

Swanand Kirkire Slams Spotify For NOT Crediting Him For Marathi Film Deool's Song: 'There Must Be...

Reem Sameer Recovers From Facial Burn Marks, Says, 'You Can't Break..'

Reem Sameer Recovers From Facial Burn Marks, Says, 'You Can't Break..'

'Not Something We Imagined': Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala REACT To The Night...

'Not Something We Imagined': Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala REACT To The Night...

Odisha Singer Ruksana Bano Dies At 27 In Bhubaneswar, Family Suspects Poisoning By Rival Artist

Odisha Singer Ruksana Bano Dies At 27 In Bhubaneswar, Family Suspects Poisoning By Rival Artist