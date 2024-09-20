Odisha Singer Ruksana Bano Dies At 27 In Bhubaneswar, Family Suspects Poisoning By Rival Artist

In a tragic turn of events, Ruksana Bano, a popular Odisha singer, passed away on September 18, 2024, while undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, said the hospital sources. Reportedly, the 27-year-old singer was being treated for Scrub Typhus; however, the reason for her demise has not been revealed yet, but her family is suspecting poisoning.

Ruksana's mother and singer alleged that she was a victim of "slow poisoning" by a fellow Sambalpuri rival artist. They also shared that Ruksana also received death threats earlier. However, they did not disclose the singer's identity.

Ruksana's sister Ruby Bano told the media, "Around 15 days back, Ruksana fell ill while shooting in Bolangir after drinking some juice. She was admitted to a hospital in Bhawanipatna on August 27. After preliminary treatment, she was referred to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital in Bolangir and later shifted to a private hospital in Bargarh as her condition deteriorated. She was later brought to AIIMS Bhubaneswar as there was no improvement in her health condition."

Ruksana has sung popular songs including Mehkega Dil Ka Angan, Pardes Me Hai Sajaan, and Teri Ankho Me Hai Jaadu' among others, which was a huge hit in Odisha's music industry.

Ruksana was an active social media user with 189K followers on Instagram and 7.83K subscribers on her YouTube channel.