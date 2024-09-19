Himesh Reshammiya Looks Devastated As He Performs Last Rites Of Father In Mumbai; Heartbreaking Videos Surface

Singer and music composer Himesh Reshammiya's father, Vipin Reshammiya, passed away on Wednesday (September 18) in Mumbai. He was 87. Vipin's last rites took place in Juhu on Thursday afternoon. Several heartbreaking visuals have surfaced in which Himesh is seen performing the funeral rituals.

Himesh was seen at the crematorium centre with his family members and close friends who arrived to pay their last respects. In one of the videos shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Himesh is seen performing the last rites of his father as per Hindu rituals.

Another video shows him coming out of the crematorium. He looked devastated as he greeted the photographers with folded hands.

Several Bollywood celebrities like Farah Khan, Aman Verma, Shaan and Iulia Vantur attended Vipin's funeral.

Vipin Reshammiya's death

Himesh's father was rushed to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai after he complained of breathing issue. He also had several age-related issues.

Vipin had produced films like The Xpose (2014) and Teraa Surroor (2016). His son starred in both the movies. Vipin also created music for a movie titled Insaaf Ka Suraj (1990).

In 2021, Himesh had revealed that his father had composed a track sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar, but it was never released. "I feel that it’s one of the finest classic melodies of all time which should come out in the market for all music lovers and I will be bringing the song out in the market soon," he had promised.

"My dad had composed it with a lot of love and I’m happy that this song will be coming out soon for all of you, give it all your love when it comes out and you hear it. We shot for the Kishore Kumar 100 songs special this week and the very talented singers of #indianidol sang beautifully like always," he added.