Murder-Accused Darshan Shows Middle Finger To Media From Bengaluru Jail; Video Goes Viral

Kannada actor Darshan, accused in the murder of his close friend Pavithra Gowda's fan Renukaswamy, is making headlines for a viral video in which he is allegedly seen showing middle finger to media persons. On Thursday (September 12), some of his family members as well as his legal counsel visited him at Billari prison. During that visit, Darshan was spotted walking inside the jail premises with police officials around him.

The video has been doing the rounds on social media and netizens were quick to spot Darshan's alleged obscene gesture. Soon after the clip surfaced, netizens believed that the actor flashed his middle finger towards the cameras and media persons.

The video was reportedly recorded when Darshan walked out of his cell towards the visitors' area.

Darshan can be seen showing Middle finger to media. .



Media atleast stop the witch hunt and leave him alone. Let the law take it's course pic.twitter.com/XaXgRSJgxV — 👑Che_ಕೃಷ್ಣ🇮🇳💛❤️ (@ChekrishnaCk) September 12, 2024

Netizens lashed out at the actor and called him out for still being 'arrogant'.

A user wrote on X, "Omg look at the arrogance even now. What kinda person he would’ve been if not get caught."

"He is walking as if he has achieved something great. Karma will soon have its middle finger in your a**, then you will know," read another comment.

Another angry user wrote, "Whats wrong with u people?! Supporting a murder , have u seen how cruelly he murdered if the same event has happened in ur family will u be talking the same way."

#Darshan's rude behavior is not new.!!



Because he had previously fatally assaulted his wife and also assaulted his mother & his setup!!



Also he kidnapped and murdered his manager, beat up the bar supplier and his fans...



Showing the "middle finger" is nothing new😅#Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/DH7Tx4Ppje — Defender (@Defender_046) September 12, 2024

No way bro that monster deserves to be hounded by media for the rest of his life for the nasty things he did.



We live in a world where a heroine doing an item song after divorce gets crazy unfair media coverage,



there’s no way this man deserves any grace — Unfiltered 🇮🇳 (@desitelugub0y) September 13, 2024

In the same way,,



Darshan tolerates if someone shows the middle finger to his wife or sister??



Is it right that #Darshan showed his middle finger like this??#CriminalDarshan @vijayaananth2 pic.twitter.com/mXuJ4wOOLh — Defender (@Defender_046) September 12, 2024

Reportedly, Darshan's wife, brother and two lawyers visited him on Thursday morning. prison in the morning. The were given 30 minutes to interact with him in connection with the case.

A couple of days back, it was reported that Darshan confessed to torturing Renukaswamy. Darshan stated that he kicked and assaulted the late fan and even asked Pavithra Gowda to hit him with slippers.

According to the 3,991-page chargesheet, Darshan admitted to the cops about torturing Renukaswamy. The actor, however, mentioned that the victim was "already tired" and "looked like he was assaulted" by the time Darshan and Pavithra reached the former's farmhouse, where Renukaswamy was held captive.

The actor also confessed that he hit Renukaswamy with a tree branch and also kicked him on his head, chest and near his neck.

All you need to know about the Renukaswamy murder case?

Renukaswamy, who claimed to be a fan of Pavithra Gowda, had allegedly sent lewd messages to the actress and this enraged her live-in partner, Darshan. To teach him a lesson, Darshan asked his gang to kidnap Renukaswamy and torture him to the extent that he would not bother Pavithra again.

On June 9, Renukaswamy was recovered from a drain in Bengaluru and post-mortem reports revealed that he was thrashed and electrocuted before being murdered.