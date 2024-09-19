 Kanguva Postponed: Suriya, Bobby Deol's Film To Now Release On THIS Date
Kanguva Postponed: Suriya, Bobby Deol's Film To Now Release On THIS Date

Kanguva features scenes set 1,500 years in the past and stars Suriya facing off against Bobby Deol

Asian News InternationalUpdated: Thursday, September 19, 2024, 02:17 PM IST
article-image

Movie buffs have to wait a little longer to watch Suriya and Bobby Deol starrer 'Kanguva' as the makers have postponed the release date of the much-awaited film.

Earlier slated for release on October 10, now it is set to hit cinemas on November 14.

Taking to their official Instagram handle on Thursday, the makers shared a thrilling poster along with the new release date announcement.

The captioned the post, "The Battle of Pride and Glory, for the World to Witness.#Kanguva's mighty reign storms screens from 14-11-24. #KanguvaFromNov14." Recently, makers treated fans with an intriguing trailer.

article-image

The trailer opens with an elderly woman stating, "Many mysteries lie scattered in this Island we live in..." She trails off. Subsequently, the trailer depicts Suriya and Bobby's characters as leaders of their respective tribes and warriors, suggesting a potential confrontation between them in the movie.

Towards the end of the video, blurred visual of a tribal man seated on a horse and approaching Suriya. Fans spotted Karthi.

article-image

Helmed by Siva and produced by Studio Green, 'Kanguva', the film features scenes set 1,500 years in the past and stars Suriya facing off against Bobby Deol. The cast includes Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, and Ananda.

With an estimated budget of over Rs 350 crore, 'Kanguva' has been filmed in seven countries and various parts of India.

The highly-anticipated film Kanguva will release in theatres on November 14.

