6 Scenes From Suriya's Kanguva & Their Uncanny Resemblance With Baahubali, Pirates Of Caribbean

Kanguva |

Suriya and Bobby Deol's Kanguva have created a buzz ever since the intriguing trailer of the film was released on Monday (August 12). According to the trailer, the story revolves around the battle between the two tribes headed by Suriya and Bobby Deol.

However, if we look at the trailer, it seems that some scenes, costumes, and even props used in the film bear some resemblance to many other films that are based on period battles.

Baahubali - The Beginning: Bow & Arrow Scene

Suriya holding the bow and arrow scene is similar to the one we saw in the Baahubali - The Beginning where Tamannaah Bhatia depicts the same anger and is up for the hunt in the jungle backdrop.

Baahubali - The Beginning: Angry Battle Scene

Not only the earlier scene, but it feels like Suriya's character has been highly adapted from different scenes from Baahubali - The Beginning. One of the examples is the scene where he looks exactly like Prabhas (from the film Baahubali). From the same posture to the battle war backdrop and even the blood cut in their hand with that anger in the face is copied and pasted as it is.

Baahubali - The Beginning: Poster Clash

Kanguva has a similar resemblence poster to Baahubali - The Beginning. In Kanguva we see the clash of Suriya and Bobby Deol. On the other hand, in Baahubali - The Beginning the poster features Prabhas and Rana Daggubati.

Apoloclypto: Inspired Tribe Look

The tribe makeup and costume in the trailer are similar to the epic historical action-adventure film Apoloclypto, which was released in 2006. Along with the thrilling jungle combat, the iconic movie showcased the cat-and-mouse chase between a prisoner and a few tribesmen.

Baahubali - The Beginning: Bobby & Clan Inspired By Kalkeya

Bobby Deol has often amazed us with various roles, but this one seems to be the one we saw in Baahubali: The Beginning. His look is copied from Kaalkeya characters, right from the eye makeup to the hair, even the elephant tusk ornaments were styled in the same way. The entire set-up came from Kaalkeya’s army and battle throne.

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl: Similar Ship & Sea Battles

The first thing that comes to mind when you look at the ship and the sea battles in the trailer is that it was inspired by Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. The sea scenes look exactly the same as it did in Johnny Depp's fantasy swashbuckler movie.

The fantasy action film Kanguva also stars Disha Patani, Jagapathi Babu, Natarajan Subramaniam, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, and K. S. Ravikumar in pivotal roles.

It is directed by Siva and produced by Studio Green and UV Creations. The film features cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy and music by Devi Sri Prasad. It is all set to release on October 10.