 What Is The Meaning Of Kanguva? Know Everything About Suriya, Bobby Deol's Film
The trailer of Suriya and Bobby Deol's Kanguva gives a glimpse of a wild tale that plays across two timelines

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, August 12, 2024, 07:58 PM IST
article-image

The makers of Suriya and Bobby Deol's Kanguva unveiled the intriguing trailer of the action-drama on Monday, on the occasion of director Siva's birthday. While netizens have come up with interesting theories, the makers have not revealed much about the plot.

What is the meaning of Kanguva?

The trailer has generated immense hype among netizens soon after it was released. But what does Kanguva actually mean?

In July 2023, director Siva had explained that 'Kangu' is an ancient Tamil word which means fire and Kanguva refers to a man with the power of fire.

According to media reports, the director had also stated that the title was selected to accommodate all 10 languages in which the film will be released.

article-image

The trailer features period portions of Kanguva, featuring Suriya as a warrior of a clan. It gives a glimpse of a wild tale that plays across two timelines. However, the makers have not revealed much about the present day portions of the actors.

On the other hand, Bobby Deol, the antagonist, is seen in a rugged avatar. His rustic and powerful look Udhiran has impressed the audience.

Going by the trailer, it looks like the world of Kanguva will offer a new visual experience to the audience with human emotions, powerful performances and never-seen-before action sequences.

Moreover, Kanguva has been shot across seven countries to get the visuals of prehistoric period right. The makers had also hired experts from Hollywood for action and cinematography. The film has one of the biggest war sequences, featuring over 10,000 people.

Also featuring Disha Patani, the film is all set to release on October 10.

