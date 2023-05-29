O Dollar Pillagaa sensation Pranati Rai Prakash on dabbling between multiple art forms: I find it therapeutic

Pranati Rai Prakash is carving her own distinctive identity with her ability to walk the ramp and star in web series and films that prove her mettle as a fine performer. Earlier in 2023, she stole the attention of audiences down South, with her effortless moves in the hit song 'O Dollar Pillagaa' from the Telugu movie 'Das Ka Dhamki' starring Vishwak Sen.

The Free Press Journal got in touch with Pranati for a brief chat where she describes her experience about venturing into South cinema, what does dance mean to her and how does she manage to devote equal time and attention to multiple art forms. Meanwhile, we also learn that she is likely to star in a brand new web series, details of which will be revealed later.

Excerpts:

Describe the experience of working with Vishwak Sen during 'O Dollar Pillagaa'

The shooting schedule for "O Dollar Pillagaa" was quite demanding with a lot of dance rehearsals, fittings, choreography, and filming. However, I thoroughly enjoyed the entire process and gained a lot of new experiences and skills. Collaborating with Vishwak and his team was inspiring and I learnt a great deal from them.

What does dancing mean to you?

I believe that dancing is a form of expression and liberation. For me, every song and every mood has a corresponding dance. Dancing is not just a physical activity, but it can also be a form of meditation. Whenever I'm feeling happy, sad, or overwhelmed, I turn to dance as a way to express my emotions and distract myself. I allow the beats of the music to affect me, and my body moves in sync with the rhythm.

How did you manage to dance in those high boots? That must have been scary.

Wearing high heels has been a part of my routine since my early days in modelling, but dancing takes it to a whole new level. During the shoot in Hyderabad, my shoes arrived from a far-off location and were too tight, causing a lot of discomfort on the first day. However, as the shoot progressed, I got used to them, although it was still quite challenging. Taking off those heels after a long day of dancing was pure bliss, giving much-needed relief to my feet.

How do you manage to dabble between fashion, film and theatre?

Expressing myself through different art forms is therapeutic for me. I find joy in acting, dancing, singing, writing, and posing, and can do it for hours on end. Fashion, film, and theatre are just some of the many mediums through which I can connect with my audience through my performances. I am deeply passionate about these forms of art and the impact they can have on people's lives.

