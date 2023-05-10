 Arjun Rampal to make Telugu debut with Nandamuri Balakrishna's untitled film
The film is directed by Anil Ravipudi and produced by Shine Screens' Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, May 10, 2023, 01:39 PM IST
Actor Arjun Rampal is set to foray into Telugu cinema in veteran star Nandamuri Balakrishna's upcoming feature film, the makers announced on Wednesday.

Arjun Rampal, 50, will play the antagonist, they added.

The untitled film is directed by Anil Ravipudi and produced by Shine Screens' Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi.

The production banner shared the news about Arjun Rampal's casting on their official Twitter handle.

"Team #NBK108 welcomes the talented National Award-winning actor @rampalarjun on board as the antagonist in his Telugu debut NataSimham #NandamuriBalakrishna @AnilRavipudi @MsKajalAggarwal @sreeleela14 @MusicThaman @sahugarapati7 @harish_peddi @YoursSKrishna," the post read.

Arjun Rampal, who has played negative roles in Hindi films such as "Om Shanti Om" and "Ra.One", said he is looking forward to working on the movie.

"Thank you for having me. Super excited. It's gonna be mad fun," the "Rock On!!" actor wrote.

Balakrishna, also a politician, is regarded as one of the top actors of Telugu cinema with films such as "Legend", "Simha", "Narasimha Naidu", "Sri Rama Rajyam" and "Aditya 369" to his credit.

Kajal Aggarwal and Sreeleela are also part of the upcoming movie. 

