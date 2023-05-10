Janhvi Kapoor on playing IFS officer in Sudhanshu Saria's Ulajh: 'Challenging and exciting at the same time'

Actress Janhvi Kapoor announced her new film with Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew on May 10. Titled Ulajh, the shoot of the film will begin by the end of May 2023. It is touted to be a patriotic thriller.

Janhvi also shared a picture of herself with her co-stars and wrote, "The price of secrets is higher in the world of Diplomacy. #Ulajh - Shoot begins at the end of the month."

Powerhouse performers Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta and Jitendra Joshi are also a part of the film.

Ulajh follows the journey of a young IFS officer, belonging to a prominent family of patriots, who gets embroiled in a dangerous personal conspiracy while far from her home turf, at a career-defining post.

The film is written by Parveez Shaikh and Sudhanshu Saria and the dialogues are penned by Atika Chohan. The film is directed by Sudhanshu Saria.

Excited to be a part of Ulajh, Janhvi Kapoor says that when she was approached with the script, it instantly attracted her. "As an actor, I am constantly looking for scripts that make me break out of my comfort zone and portraying a character based in the celebrated world of the Indian Foreign Services was just that."

Opening up about her role in Ulajh, Janhvi added, "Just as the name of the film suggests, my character and the story, has so many layers, emotions, and parameters, which is challenging and exciting at the same time. I am thrilled for the audience to see me in this new role envisioned by Sudhanshu, who has such a fresh approach towards dealing with this genre."