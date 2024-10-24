 Nushrratt Bharuccha Gifts Herself Swanky New Range Rover Worth ₹2 Crore Ahead Of Diwali (VIDEO)
As Diwali is around the corner, Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha got herself a brand new Range Rover Sport car worth a whopping Rs 2 crore, and she was seen driving it across Mumbai on Thursday. After welcoming the car home, Nushrratt was seen taking it for a ride to the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai and seek Ganpati Bappa's blessings.

Updated: Thursday, October 24, 2024, 01:43 PM IST
As Diwali is around the corner, Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha got herself a brand new luxury car and she was seen driving it across Mumbai on Thursday. The actress has purchased a swanky Range Rover, and the first place she drove it too was Siddhivinayak temple.

Videos of Nushrratt zooming across the city in her new car have now gone viral. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress got herself a Range Rover Sport in black colour, and it is priced at a whopping Rs 2 crore in Mumbai. The car, which has a high demand in the Indian market, comes with world-class amenities including massage seats, heads up display, noise cancellation, among other features.

After welcoming the car home, Nushrratt was seen taking it for a ride to the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai and seek Ganpati Bappa's blessings. She also thanked the paparazzi as they congratulated her for her early Diwali gift.

She also gave out money to the needy outside the temple, and in return, they were seen blessing the actress.

On the work front, Nushrratt was last seen in the 2023 film, Akelli. In the film, she plays an "ordinary Indian girl" trapped in a combat zone who must battle for her life. It marks the debut of Pranay Meshram as a director. Akelli also featured Tsahi Halevi and Amir Boutrous, who are known for their performances in the popular Israeli series Fauda.

She is best known for films like Love Sex Aur Dhokha, Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Dream Girl.

