 Not Oppenheimer, THIS Film Has Won The Most Oscars Of All Time
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentNot Oppenheimer, THIS Film Has Won The Most Oscars Of All Time

Not Oppenheimer, THIS Film Has Won The Most Oscars Of All Time

Oppenheimer is not the first film to achieve such a remarkable haul of Oscars

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, March 11, 2024, 09:50 AM IST
article-image

Director Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer dominated at the Oscars 2024 with seven wins, including Best Director, Best Film as well as Best Leading Actor awards. The biopic was honoured with a total of seven awards after being nominated in 13 categories. Other movies with multiple nods Poor Things (11), Killers of the Flower Moon (10) and Barbie (8).

While Christopher Nolan won his first Oscar, the Best Director award, Cillian Murphy won Best Actor and Robert Downey Jr. won Best Supporting Actor for the film. Oppenheimer also won Oscar awards for Best Editing, Best Cinematography and Best Original Score on Monday.

Although there were high expectations for the film to set numerous records, Oppenheimer is not the first film to achieve such a remarkable haul of Oscars.

Read Also
Oscars 2024: Oppenheimer Wins 7 Academy Awards - From Best Picture To Best Director, Check FULL List...
article-image

Three films share the distinction of winning the highest number of Academy Awards, each securing as many as 11 Oscars: Ben-Hur (1959), Titanic (1997), and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003).

On the other hand, Walt Disney holds the record for the most triumphs at the Oscars, surpassing all others in history.

Katharine Hepburn, the esteemed actress, holds the record for the most Oscars for acting, having secured four Academy Awards throughout her career, along with a total of 12 nominations. Meanwhile, actors Jack Nicholson, Daniel Day-Lewis and Walter Brennan hold the distinction of being the three men with the most Oscars for acting, each having won thrice.

Take a look at 15 movies with the most Oscar wins:

1. Ben-Hur (1959) - 11 Academy Awards

2. Titanic (1997) - 11 Academy Awards

3. The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) - 11 Academy Awards

4. West Side Story (1961) - 10 Academy Awards

5. Gigi (1958) - 9 Academy Awards

6. The Last Emperor (1987) - Academy Awards

7. The English Patient (1996) - 9 Academy Awards

Read Also
Oscars 2024: Full List Of Winners
article-image

8. Gone with the Wind (1939) - 8 Academy Awards

9. From Here to Eternity (1953) - 8 Academy Awards

10. On the Waterfront (1954) - 8 Academy Awards

11. My Fair Lady (1964) - 8 Academy Awards

12. Cabaret (1972) - 8 Academy Awards

13. Gandhi (1982) - 8 Academy Awards

14. Amadeus (1984) - 8 Academy Awards

15. Slumdog Millionaire (2008) - 8 Academy Awards

Read Also
Oscars 2024: John Cena Turns Up NAKED On Stage To Present Academy Award For Best Costume (VIDEO)
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Oscars 2024 Winners List: From Oppenheimer To Poor Things, Who Won What At The 96th Academy Awards

Oscars 2024 Winners List: From Oppenheimer To Poor Things, Who Won What At The 96th Academy Awards

Not Oppenheimer, THIS Film Has Won The Most Oscars Of All Time

Not Oppenheimer, THIS Film Has Won The Most Oscars Of All Time

Oscars 2024: Emma Stone Breaks Her Gown's Zip, Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction While Accepting Best...

Oscars 2024: Emma Stone Breaks Her Gown's Zip, Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction While Accepting Best...

Oscars 2024 Pays Tribute To Lagaan Art Director Nitin Desai In The 'In Memoriam' Segment; Watch...

Oscars 2024 Pays Tribute To Lagaan Art Director Nitin Desai In The 'In Memoriam' Segment; Watch...

Oscars 2024: Billie Eilish Moves Barbie Cast To Tears, Gets Standing Ovation For Performance (WATCH)

Oscars 2024: Billie Eilish Moves Barbie Cast To Tears, Gets Standing Ovation For Performance (WATCH)