Not Oppenheimer, THIS Film Has Won The Most Oscars Of All Time

Director Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer dominated at the Oscars 2024 with seven wins, including Best Director, Best Film as well as Best Leading Actor awards. The biopic was honoured with a total of seven awards after being nominated in 13 categories. Other movies with multiple nods Poor Things (11), Killers of the Flower Moon (10) and Barbie (8).

While Christopher Nolan won his first Oscar, the Best Director award, Cillian Murphy won Best Actor and Robert Downey Jr. won Best Supporting Actor for the film. Oppenheimer also won Oscar awards for Best Editing, Best Cinematography and Best Original Score on Monday.

Although there were high expectations for the film to set numerous records, Oppenheimer is not the first film to achieve such a remarkable haul of Oscars.

Three films share the distinction of winning the highest number of Academy Awards, each securing as many as 11 Oscars: Ben-Hur (1959), Titanic (1997), and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003).

On the other hand, Walt Disney holds the record for the most triumphs at the Oscars, surpassing all others in history.

Katharine Hepburn, the esteemed actress, holds the record for the most Oscars for acting, having secured four Academy Awards throughout her career, along with a total of 12 nominations. Meanwhile, actors Jack Nicholson, Daniel Day-Lewis and Walter Brennan hold the distinction of being the three men with the most Oscars for acting, each having won thrice.

Take a look at 15 movies with the most Oscar wins:

1. Ben-Hur (1959) - 11 Academy Awards

2. Titanic (1997) - 11 Academy Awards

3. The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) - 11 Academy Awards

4. West Side Story (1961) - 10 Academy Awards

5. Gigi (1958) - 9 Academy Awards

6. The Last Emperor (1987) - Academy Awards

7. The English Patient (1996) - 9 Academy Awards

Read Also Oscars 2024: Full List Of Winners

8. Gone with the Wind (1939) - 8 Academy Awards

9. From Here to Eternity (1953) - 8 Academy Awards

10. On the Waterfront (1954) - 8 Academy Awards

11. My Fair Lady (1964) - 8 Academy Awards

12. Cabaret (1972) - 8 Academy Awards

13. Gandhi (1982) - 8 Academy Awards

14. Amadeus (1984) - 8 Academy Awards

15. Slumdog Millionaire (2008) - 8 Academy Awards